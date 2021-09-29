Amid divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY opens up about moving to Mumbai

One of the most beautiful couples in the Telugu film industry, and has been making headlines for their divorce rumors for the past few weeks now. The two have not spoken anything about it. #ChaySam is quite upset and worried about their power couple. There are several reports on the couple's separation and rumours seem to be never-ending. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan gets massively trolled for wearing 'ulta mask' as he returns to Mumbai after Tiger 3 shoot; here's how netizens reacted

Well, recently Samantha broke her silence and interacted with her fans in a Q&A session. Samantha's clothing brand Saaki turned a year older and on this occasion, The Family Man 2 actress had a lovely interaction with her fabs. During the interaction session, one fan asked her, "Are you really moving to Mumbai?" and Samantha said that she is not going anywhere and Hyderabad is her home.

Samantha said, 'I really dont know where this rumor started. But, just like, hundred other rumors, not true. Hyderabad is my home and will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here'.

For the uninitiated, these random rumours started when a celebrity astrologer predicted that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will get separated. He even said that the Love Story actor will rise to stardom, while the actress will witness a downfall. The astrologer even said that Samantha could shift to Mumbai.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation rumours started floating when the actress changed her display name on Instagram and Twitter to 'S' from 'Akkineni'. Moreover, she did not attend her father-in-law's birthday. There are reports which state that Chaitanya and did not like the way Samantha portrays glamorous roles on the screen. Reportedly, the Akkineni family has been in talks with her to follow Amala.

Both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have been counseled several times in the family court after they decided to part ways. A few days back, there were reports that the whole process of divorce will be completed in another two to three months. And reportedly Samantha will receive a total of Rs 50 crore as alimony for the divorce, which includes fixed assets and current assets.