The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently shared beautiful pictures of herself in bridal wear. In the picture, Samantha was seen dressed in a Banarsi saree and completed her look with nude lips and kohled eyes. Samantha complimented her red heavy embroidered Banarsi saree with green matha-Patti, necklace, and danglers. She paired her look with a kamar bandh, red bangles, gajra, and a red bindi.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "For @colgatein Banarsi saree by @mavurisilks x @jukalker Mavuri silks X Preetham Jukalker. Jewellery by @jatinmorjewels Makeup @sadhnasingh1 Hair @koduruamarnath." Samantha looks ultra-gorgeous in these beautiful pictures.

Take a look at these posts -

Well, we must say Samantha's photoshoot pictures in her bridal wear reminds us of her wedding day. The actress manages to turn heads with her charming smile and sartorial choices. #ChaySam fans got a reason to smile and relive Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's wedding day.

Well, for few days there are rumours that all is not well between Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha. According to the reports, the two are heading for divorce and are currently living separately. The rumours started spreading post-Samantha removed her surname Akkineni from her Instagram. Moreover, she did not attend her father-in-law's birthday. Fans are worried about their favoruite power couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.