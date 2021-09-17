The Family 2 actress has recently been signed for an interesting film for Sridevi Movies production which bankrolled films like Sammohanam and Gentleman. According to the reports, the producer came up with a promising story and unique script that impressed Samantha. Also Read - Amidst Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce rumours; ChaySam nail 'How well do we know each other' challenge – watch video

The actress has given her nod to the project which will be helmed by a newcomer. If reports are to be believed, then the actress has already allocated her dates for this film from November. The makers of the upcoming film have already begun the pre-production work and will start shooting in November.

Actress Samantha will be essaying the lead role in the film. Reportedly, the film will be a female-centric film and the actress is quite excited about her upcoming project. More details about the genre of the film, cast, plot are awaited.

On the personal front, Samantha and 's divorce rumours have left their #ChaySam fans heartbroken. The news of their separation started going viral after Samantha dropped 'Akkineni' from her social media handles. Moreover, her absence from her father-in-law 's birthday added even more spark to the rumours.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Shakuntalam film. While Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with and . He will also be seen in Love Story 2021 with .