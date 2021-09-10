The most anticipated film Annaatthe's first look is finally unveiled. Yes, South superstar ’s first look in Annaatthe is out on social media. The makers of the film took to their Twitter on Friday, September 10, and shared the first look of the superstar. They tweeted the picture as '#AnnaattheFirstLook the glowing superstar is here!'.

Take a look at the post -

The film is slated for a Diwali release on November 4 and stars Nayanthara, , , , Khushbu, Meena, Soori, and in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Siruthai Siva who is collaborating for the first time with Rajinikanth in Annaatthe. The film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The movie is a rural entertainer with an unconventional and unique storyline and plot. The music of the film is composed by .