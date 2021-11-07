Anushka Shetty gives a sweet surprise to her fans on her 40th birthday; announces her next film with director Mahesh Babu P

Popular South actress turns a year older today on November 7. The actress is celebrating her 40th birthday with her family and loved ones. The gorgeous diva recently gave a big surprise to all her fans. The birthday girl took to her social media and announced her next film with Mahesh Babu P. Also Read - 5 times Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' relationship rumours made fans jump up with joy

actress announced her next untitled film that will be backed by UV Creations. Well, this will be Anushka's third collaboration with UV Creations after Mirchi and Bhagamathie. The video that she shared shows her famous roles from Mirchi and Bhagamathie. The video described Anushka as 'fierce queen' and 'beautiful queen'. The video was titled as “#Anushka48.” She captioned the post as, 'With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all.

My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Prabhas-Anushka Shetty and more couples whose wedding rumours are giving fans sleepless nights – view pics

Smile Always, Always Forever'.

Take a look at her post - Also Read - Say WHAT! Baahubali Prabhas once stopped Anushka Shetty from getting married? Read deets inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaShetty (@anushkashettyofficial)

Anushka's next film is expected to go on floors soon. More detail about the film is still awaited. According to various media reports, Anushka will essay a peculiar role in the film and will undergo a minor transformation.

Anushka's fans are excited and thrilled after the announcement of her new film. They congratulated her in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “God bless you, Sweety.....Love & Respect....#Happybirthday..”, while another wrote, “Happy Birthday Anushka sister, you are my favourite sister. May God pour out His grace and mercy on you.”

On the work front, Anushka gained a lot of fame with her magnum opus Baahubali. She made her acting debut in 2005 with the Telugu film Super.