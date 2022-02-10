Radhe Shyam star and RRR director SS Rajamouli recently got mobbed at the airport as they were heading to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the ticket price issue. On Thursday morning, several Tollywood celebrities were snapped at the Hyderabad airport as they were flying to Andhra Pradesh. The celebs will meet the CM to discuss various issues including movie ticket prices, 50% occupancy during the pandemic, and others. Prabhas upcoming film Radhe Shyam starring is slated for release on March 11. While, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring , Jr NTR and will release on March 25. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Dholida song OUT: Alia Bhatt's energetic garba moves on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's peppy beats give major Navratri feels – watch

Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Trivikram Srinivas and others will be meeting the CM at 3PM reportedly. The issue of movie ticket prices has become the talk of the town in Telugu states in Andhra Pradesh. The Tollywood actors and producers have urged the government to take action about the ticket prices. The state government has appointed a committee to study the issue. The committee completed the study about the pricing and also prepared a report about which ticket prices should be increased in rural and urban areas.

Earlier also the Tollywood stars had appealed to the CM to repeal the GO numerous times, but nothing happened. Will, CM Jagan will take action against the ticket prices in AP?