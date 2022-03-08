Thalapathy Vijay and 's Beast is one of the most-anticipated films of this year. The film is expected to take place on March 20 and fans are quite excited about the same. Ahead of the film's release, the makers have already started the promotional events. Reportedly, the Beast's audio launch will take place in Chennai on March 20. Well, an official confirmation about the audio launch is still awaited. According to the reports, the audio launch might take place in Sai Ram Engineering College and it will be a live event. The launch will then be telecasted on Sun TV. Also Read - Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam, Sunny Leone's Anamika and more theatrical and OTT releases to look forward to this week

Vijay and Pooja's Arabic Kuthu has become an instant hit and the song is dominating on all the social media platforms. has penned the lyrics for Arabic Kuthu and fans are going crazy about it. Fans of the actors are seen recreating the hook step of the song. #BeastAudioLaunch has been trending on Twitter.

If reports are to be believed then the tickets to the Beast audio launch have already been distributed to fans of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam across the state.

Beast film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and the gangster drama is produced by Sun Pictures. Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's film will release in multiple languages.