Beast box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay beats Ajith; shatters records in TN; collects THIS huge amount worldwide

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast beats Ajith's Valimai records. Vijay and Pooja Hegde's film takes a record-breaking start at the box office and breaks all the records in Tamil Nadu and collected between Rs. 34 and 36 crores.