South superstar Thalapathy Vijay returns to the big screen with Beast. The action-drama film stars Vijay and Poja Hegde in lead roles. Their film takes a record-breaking start at the box office. Reportedly, Vijay and Pooja's film Beast broke all the records in Tamil Nadu and collected between Rs. 34 and 36 crores. The film has a chance of collecting more than Rs. 40 crore. Beast film records have surpassed Sarkar's previous records wherein Vijay played the lead role. Sarkar had earned Rs. 32 crores in Tamil Nadu.

According to Bollymoviereviewz.com, Beast's box office collection 1 will earn Rs. 47-54 crore in India, while the film will collect Rs. 62-74 crore worldwide. Beast will collect Rs. 32-37 crore in Tamil Nadu, while Rs. 5-7.5 crore from Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. From Karnataka, the movie will collect Rs.3-4 crore and the film will collect Rs. 3-3.5 crore from Kerala. Vijay's film will collect $616,778 (Rs 4.68 Crores) gross from the USA. The film has broken Ajith's Valimai box office collection day 1 records in Tamil Nadu. Going by the numbers, Beast will collect 30 to 35 crores in Tamil Nadu alone. While Valimai made Rs. 36.71 Crores on its first day.

The film has received mixed reviews from both critics and fans. Beast is directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran. The film stars , Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and others in main roles.