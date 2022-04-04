Beast: Thalapathy Vijay's FIRST TV interview promo in 10 years is OUT; here's what you need to know

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is one of the most awaited films of this year. Well, the South superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar recently had a fun television interview ahead of the film's release. Their interview will be aired on Sun TV on April 10 around 9 pm. On April 3, Sun TV took to their Twitter handle as they shared the promo of the interview that went viral on social media. Well, this is Vijay's first TV interview in 10 years. The team of Beast decided to do a TV interview and fans will be excited to watch it. In the interview, Nelson was seen asking questions to Vijay and the latter was answering them. Sun TV shared the promo of the interview and this video is a treat to all his fans. Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR soars past Rs 700 crore at the box office, Beast trailer is full of Thalapathy Vijay's swag and more

Take a look at the promo -

Vijay's film is directed by Nelson will release in theatres on April 13. The film is a hostage thriller and will have a pan-India release in multiple languages. The actor Vijay will be seen playing the role of a RAW officer. Apart from Vijay, , , Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Aparna Das will be seen in pivotal roles. This action film is produced by Sun Pictures.