Bhola Shankar: Chiranjeevi's rugged look from the film unveiled; fans pour love on twitter

Megastar starrer Bhola Shankar's first look is finally out. On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the makers of Bhola Shankar have unveiled the first look from their upcoming film. South superstar Chiranjeevi's rugged and classy look has managed to impress his fans. In the poster, Chiranjeevi's classy appearance and swag look will leave you stunned. Chiranjeevi donned a black T-shirt, paired with jeans and a checkered shirt. He is seen with a light beard and completed his look with trendy sunglasses. The Trishul keychain in his hand goes amazingly well with the auspicious occasion Maha Shivaratri. Chiranjeevi looks dapper in the poster and fans are going gaga over his latest look.

Take a look at the poster -

Bhola Shankar is the Telugu remake of Ajith's Vedalam. Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the titular role of Shankar in the film. Apart from him, actresses will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister while actress will be seen as the leading lady in the action drama film. Meher Ramesh has directed the movie and it is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments in association with Creative Commercials.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has 's Acharya and Godfather in his kitty. Acharya will be released in theatres on 29 April, while Godfather will be released in 2022.