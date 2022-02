BL Awards 2022: Best South Film, Best Actor and more – Nominate your favourites in South category

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

BollywoodLife.com Awards 2022 are here and it is time to nominate and vote for your favourite entertainers from South Indian cinema. Be it Tollywood, Kollywood or more, BollywoodLife.com gives fans a chance to relook at the best of 2021 and celebrate, recognise and felicitate actors, filmmakers, content creators and properties in digital space (including social media and OTT platforms) in a quirky and unconventional manner. And it now time for fans to NOMINATE their favourites in categories like Bollywood, TV, OTT, South Films and more. So log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com and start nominating. And that is not it! Fans can also get to know some industry insights and lessons through 10 masterclasses with celebs like , Sanya Malhotra, , and more, as a pre lude to the award ceremony. So watch the video to know more and stay tuned for some entertaining time ahead. Also Read - Valentines Day 2022: Bobby Deol shares relationship wisdom as he talks about how to keep the romance alive after several years of marriage – watch video