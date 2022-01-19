South superstar and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth announced their separation on Monday as they decided to part ways mutually after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush took to his social media and shared the news with his fans and friends. Their divorce news spread like a wildfire and fans were taken aback by the shocking news of their separation. Both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa requested their fans and friends to give them privacy so that they can deal with the personal matter. Post their divorce news, various speculations are going around. Reportedly it is said that their hectic work schedule must have come in way of the marriage. A report in Indiatoday.in states, "Dhanush is a workaholic. Anyone who knows him can tell that he puts his work before anything else. There have been many instances when his work commitments - travelling between cities and outdoor film shoots - have taken a toll on his family life." Also Read - Dhanush-Aishwaryaa, Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne and more celeb couples who divorced after a decade of marriage

Moreover, a report in TimesOfIndia states that the friends of the couple state that the two parted ways due to their individual life choices. Dhanush has been quite busy signing new projects and is working hard on the same. While, on the other hand, Aishwaryaa found solace in yoga, exercise, and spirituality. Due to their individual life choices, it became difficult for them to spend time together.

On the personal front, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa met in the early 2000s and tied the knot in 2004. The two are parents to two sons Yatra and Linga.