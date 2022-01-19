Popular south couple and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth on Monday announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. Their separation news left their fans and friends in a state of shock. Dhanush took to his social media and urged fans and friends to give them privacy. Well, several speculations post their divorce news is going viral on social media. Several reports suggest that their hectic work schedule or personal life choices may have created issues in their marriage life. In between all this, an old post of Aishwaryaa went viral on the internet. She had shared a post on February 26, 2021, wherein she spoke about the institution of marriage. She had penned a heartfelt post for her father and mother Latha's 40th wedding anniversary. Also Read - Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorce: Former's brother and ace director Selvaraghavan knew since months – view cryptic tweets

Aishwaryaa shared a picture of her parents along with her grandparents and wrote, 'She embraced them as family and he took care of hers like his own till the end of their days ... I truly believe that my grandparents are angels guarding the two of you through life with its every possible twist and at each turn. I've learnt ...(so far n still learning ..) Marriage is carrying each other's baggage ( literally too most often in my case... Compassion stays way beyond passion...Friendship becomes the base of companionship...House is always home ..I don't love just you but I love you'll ..the family we made...Gathering pieces of life's jigsaw as we grow old as two individuals together to give it meaning at every stage ..I'm going to pause ..cause..right now. I just want to wish my dearest Appa n Amma a super duper anniversary ! Love you both way beyond the moon n back ! #happyanniversary.'"

Both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced the divorce news on their social media and wrote, ‘18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other..The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting...Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivayaa. Spread Love.D’

Aishwaryaa wrote, ‘18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other..The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting...Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Much love always to you all. God speed - Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’.

