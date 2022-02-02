's estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth grabbed a lot of attention ever since she announced her separation from her husband. Recently, she shared a picture of herself on social media wherein she informed her fans that she has been tested positive for COVID. In the picture, Thalaivar Rajinikanth's daughter said that she has been hospitalized despite taking necessary precautions. Aishwaryaa shared a selfie picture of her IV drip as she wrote, "Tested positive even after all precautions…got admitted ..please mask up get vaccinated and be safe … bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me !" Also Read - Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, Vijay's Master, Suriya's Jai Bhim and 7 more Tamil movies of 2021 with highest TRPs during TV premieres – view full list

Within no time, Aishwaryaa's Instagram post was filled with a lot of comments from her fans who wished her recover. One user wrote, "Get well soon ma'am", while the other said, "Take care anni, get well soon". Third user commented saying, "be safe anni get well soon". Also Read - Shruti Haasan birthday: Dhanush, Naga Chaitanya and more; link-up rumours of the Salaar actress that made it to the headlines

Take a look at her post - Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nagarjuna REVEALS Samantha Ruth Prabhu initiated divorce with Naga Chaitanya, David Warner replaces Allu Arjun in Pushpa and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation news on January 17, 2022, after being together for 18 years. The two requested their fans and media to respect their decision and give them privacy to deal with it. Their post was captioned as, "The journey has been growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

Post the announcement, both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa jetted off to Hyderabad for their respective projects. There was news that both were staying in the same hotel.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony on November 18, 2004. Reportedly, the two met when Dhanush's film 'Kadhal Kondaen' had released. The couple is parents to two sons. Well, we wish the filmmaker a speedy recovery.