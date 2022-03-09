and shocked everyone with their separation news. The popular South couple announced their separation last year in October. Before they officially announced their separation news, there were rumours that things are not well between the two. Well, Shaakuntalam actress has reportedly returned her wedding saree to Naga Chaitanya post their separation. Yes, the gorgeous actress had donned a traditional wedding saree on her special day that belonged to Naga’s grandmother. Post their separation, Samantha did not want to keep anything that belonged to Naga and his family. Also Read - Saba Ali Khan gets quizzed about Amrita Singh missing from her Women's Day 2022 post; her sarcastic reply is on point

Earlier a report in India Today stated that Samantha's friend Kresha Bajaj gave the final touches to her wedding saree. Later, the actress had made the entire family proud as she wore the saree on her wedding day.

Well, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation rumours started floating when the actress dropped Akkineni from her name on social media. The two shared a statement that read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support."

Recently, Samantha completed 12 years in the film industry and she even expressed her gratitude towards her fans.

On the work front, Samantha performed a dance on the song Oo Antava in and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise. She was last seen in The Family Man 2, while Naga Chaitanya will make his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring and . Samantha completed her shooting for Shakuntalam which is directed by Philip John. She will also appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.