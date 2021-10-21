Filmmaker 's son-in-law Rohit Damodaran has been booked in Puducherry on Tuesday after a 16-year-old girl accused them of sexual harassment. Cops have arrested five other accused in the case booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences), reports said. Rohit has been married to Shankar's elder daughter Aishwarya in June 2021. He is the captain of a cricket club and his father Damodaran is the secretary of the club, Thamaraikannan, a cricket coach.

According to the New Indian Express report, two others were also named in the complaint which was lodged at Mettupalayam police in Puducherry. In the complaint, the 16-year-old alleged that she was sexually harassed by the suspects when she had gone for cricket coaching. The victim also filed a complaint to the Child Welfare Committee claiming that she was threatened with dire consequences if she lodged a complaint with the authorities. The Mettupalayam police even confirmed that a case was registered against the five people including Thamaraikannan, Jayakumar, Damodaran, Rohit Damodaran, and Venka under the POCSO Act.