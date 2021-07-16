Dulquer Salmaan looks 10 years younger in latest photoshoot; his boyish charm will make you swoon - view pic inside

South actor is one of the most popular stars of the Tollywood industry. The actor has been predominantly ruling the film industry with his brilliant performances in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films. Known for his charming personality and infectious smile, Dulquer continues to win hearts with his unique roles in films. The handsome actor is here to swoon the hearts of his fans with his looks. Also Read - From Gladiator to Mughal-E-Azam: Best period dramas to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

The actor who is quite active on social media recently shared a post on his Instagram. The heartthrob of South sported a clean-shaven look and has left us speechless in this monochrome picture. The photo was clicked by famous celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar as it is said to be a post-pack-up shot as the South superstar got back work post lockdown phase. The actor has completed the shooting for an ad film in Mumbai and gave a glimpse to his fans.

Dulquer captioned the post as, "Post pack up shot !!! @avigowariker working his magic ! I always look forward to these post any of our shoots #postpackupshot #adshoot #vanityvanshoot #feelinglikeanactoragain #blessedtobeback."

Take a look at it

On the work front, Dulquer has several upcoming films in his kitty including Hey Sinamika with and , Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha, Kurup and Salute.