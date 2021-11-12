Dulquer Salmanaa’s Malayam film Kurup, which released in theatres on November 12, is battling a court case. A case has been filed in the Kerala High Court against the film by a Kochi resident claiming that the film may infringe the privacy of Sukumara Kurup, the notorious criminal on whom the movie is based on. However, while the Kerala High Court has issued notices to the Centre, the state government, Interpol and film producers in response to the PIL, it has not issued a stay order on the film. But this may be a smaller worry for the makers as compared to the online leak of the film. On the big day of it’s release, Kurup full movie is leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent and piracy sites in full HD for free download. However, we urge our readers to stay away from consuming content from these piracy websites and watch films and series only in theatres or authorized OTT platforms. Also Read - Amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reveals the qualities he wants in his wife; says 'That person who makes you feel...'

’s film directed by Srinath Rajendran, has become the latest victim of online piracy. However, it is not the only film which has landed in such bad luck. Recently, ’s Annaatthe and ’s , which released in theatres during Diwali 2021 were also leaked online on Tamilrockers and other piracy sites for free download in full HD. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut says 'India got freedom in 2014'; Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi reacts to his wedding with Katrina Kaif and more

Coming back to Kurup, the film is a true crime saga and is based on real life conman who murdered a man named Chacko in 1984. He then used the corpse to fake his own death. His aim was to claim the insurance money. In the film, Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Sukumara Kurup. The real life conman has been able to stay away from arrest for about four decades and his story has travelled far and wide. The film was earlier slated to hit screens in May this year but was later pushed for November due to Covid-19 situation. Also Read - Salman Khan-Sangeeta Bijlani, Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor and 4 more celeb couples who got engaged but never got married