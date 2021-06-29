FINALLY! Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil thriller Doctor to release on this OTT platform in four different languages – deets inside

South superstar Sivakarthikeyan’s long-delayed Tamil thriller Doctor is all set to release. Yes, you read that right. Finally after a long wait, now Doctor film will release directly on Disney+Hotstar. Well, the makers of the film wanted a theatrical release since last year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release of the film has been stalled for months now. Also Read - Vikram: After Vijay Sethupathi, Fahaadh Faasil and Arjun Das, makers rope in THIS actor to battle it out with Kamal Haasan
According to a report by Let's OTT, Disney Hotstar has acquired the rights of Doctor and will be released in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also Read - Thalapathy 65: After Mersal, Sarkar and Bigil, Thalapathy Vijay to reunite with THIS actor for Nelson Dilipkumar's film
Take a look at the tweet: Also Read - Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor producer shares a strong statement on film's release amid COVID-19 crisis
The movie has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles. The film is produced by KJR Studios and the music has been given by Anirudh Ravichander. The film marks the Tamil debut of Priyanka Mohan.
