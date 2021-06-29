FINALLY! Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil thriller Doctor to release on this OTT platform in four different languages – deets inside

South superstar ’s long-delayed Tamil thriller Doctor is all set to release. Yes, you read that right. Finally after a long wait, now Doctor film will release directly on Disney+Hotstar. Well, the makers of the film wanted a theatrical release since last year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release of the film has been stalled for months now. Also Read - Vikram: After Vijay Sethupathi, Fahaadh Faasil and Arjun Das, makers rope in THIS actor to battle it out with Kamal Haasan

According to a report by Let's OTT, Disney Hotstar has acquired the rights of Doctor and will be released in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Take a look at the tweet:

LetsOTT Exclusive: Siva Karthikeyan’s #Doctor flies to Disney+ Hotstar for a DIRECT OTT release. Tamil | Telugu | Malayalam | Kannada. pic.twitter.com/5bJRg7ic6v — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) June 28, 2021

The movie has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles. The film is produced by KJR Studios and the music has been given by . The film marks the Tamil debut of Priyanka Mohan.