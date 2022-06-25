Gargi: Suriya and Jyoti join the cast of Sai Pallavi starrer; deets inside

's next multilingual film Gargi is directed by Gautham Ramachandran and produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran. and Jyotika recently came on board to present the film under their production house 2D Pictures. The head-over-heels couple will present the film in Tamil. Suriya and Sai Pallavi took to their Twitter pages and shared their excitement about collaborating for Gargi. Suriya shared pictures with Sai Pallavi and the team and tweeted saying, 'Jo & I are glad to associate with team #Gargi Some characters just stay in our minds! New thoughts and writing must be celebrated!Hope you all like it!@Sai_Pallavi92 #Jyotika.' Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR themed restaurant, R Madhavan trolled for comment on ISRO's Mars Mission and more

Sai Pallavi also shared pictures with Suriya and with the team of Gargi and wrote, "Thank you @Suriya_offl Sir and #Jyotika mam for the kind gesture. This means a lot @SakthiFilmFctry@2D_ENTPVTLTD#Gargi."

The release date of Gargi is yet to be announced. Actress Sai Pallavi was last seen in Virata Parvam alongside Rana Daguubati. The film became a blockbuster and it starred , Nanditha Das, , Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in important roles. Gargi will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.