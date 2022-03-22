Godfather: Salman Khan threatened to walk out of Chiranjeevi's film, here's WHY!

Bollywood actor who recently joined South superstar in Hyderabad for shooting 's Godfather has threatened to walk out from the film. Yes, you read that right! Salman will be seen playing a cameo role in the film. Recently, threatened to walk out of Godfather after the makers decided to offer Rs 20 crore as remuneration for the actor. Reportedly, the Radhe actor declined the offer and also threatened to walk out of the film. The makers of the film once again insisted Salman accept the offer and he asked Chiranjeevi if he would take any remuneration if he were to play a cameo in his film. Salman had decided to play a cameo role in the film without any salary. Chiranjeevi and the team of Godfather were left stunned after Salman Khan's decision. Also Read - Did you know Salman Khan once suffered from 'suicide diease'? Check heartbreaking deets

On March 16,Chiranjeevi welcomed Salman on board for his upcoming film Godfather. The two actors already started shooting for their portions in Hyderabad. Godfather is an official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film, Lucifer which is directed by . Salman and Chiranjeevi share a special bond and have been great friends for a long time now.

Godfather features Chiranjeevi, Salman KhanNayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, , Jayaprakash, and in main roles.