Here’s how Naga Chaitanya is moving on from his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The popular Tollywood couple and 's divorce news became the talk of the town. Their #ChaySam fans were quite upset with the news of their separation. The couple announced their split on social media and it was indeed a heartbreaking moment for all. The divorce rumours had sparked off after Samantha had changed her name from Samantha Akkineni to S on her social media. Here's how the Love Story actor is dealing with the split:

Spending time with family

Naga Chaitanya has been spending a lot of time with his family and friends. The actor keeps taking small breaks from his professional commitments to have a gala time with his family. His family and friends are trying their level best to stay in a happy state of mind.

Bonding with brother

Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni share a great bond. The actor is keeping himself busy and is often seen having loads of fun with his sibling.

Renovating his new house

The actor is busy renovating his adobe according to his requirement, style, and sense of aesthetics.

Locking future projects

The actor recently impressed everyone with his role in Love Story film. He will be soon seen in Thank You, Laal Singh Chaddha and Bangarraju. The actor will be making his Bollywood debut with and .

Staying away from social media to shut down all negativity

Post Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce rumours, netizens were curious to know what exactly went wrong. Naga Chaitanya decided to avoid all negativity and trolls by staying away from social media.