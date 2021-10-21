Bollywood superstar recently announced his return to the sets this Dussehra as he started shooting for his upcoming next, Vikram Vedha. The announcement of starting shoot took the internet by a storm and his new film doubled up the excitement of his fans. was a special visitor on the sets of Vikram Vedha and he was left impressed with how the film is being mounted by Hrithik Roshan and the makers. Also Read - From Katrina Kaif to Hrithik Roshan: Workout regimes and secrets of top Bollywood stars to give you the perfect kick

Sharing his thoughts on social media, R Madhavan tweeted saying, "Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World ❤️❤️????.. what an attitude and look, man . Phew .. This one one has "historic" & " legendary" written all over it bro. ❤️❤️" He also shared a picture from the sets of 'Vikram Vedha', posing with the team.

Take a look at his post -

The actor had posted a beautiful picture of himself with the team from the sets of Vikram Vedha to mark the beginning of the shoot.

The film is directed by duo Pushkar-Gayathri and has been helmed by the original Tamil hit ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring R Madhavan and in lead roles. Apart from Hrithik, ‘Vikram Vedha’ remake will star Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha is scheduled to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.