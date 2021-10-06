Infidelity the real reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya's split?

The circus around and 's split isn't getting over! While the rumours started doing the rounds almost more than two months ago, now, even after the two have confirmed that they are parting ways, the speculations are showing no sign of dying down. There have been lot of noise around the alimony that was demanded, offered, refused and what not. And now, there are reports about the REAL REASON behind the separation of the couple who once gave everyone relationship goals. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Naga Chaitanya would have marked their 4th anniversary today: A look back at their picture perfect times together

There were two major things that were doing the rounds as the reasons why ChaySam ended their marriage. One was that Naga Chaitanya and family wanted Samantha to quit acting. The other is about one of them cheating in the marriage. It is now being reported that it was Samantha's closeness with her designer-friend Preetham Jukalkar that created issues between Sam and Chay and their differences reached to such a level that apart from ending the marriage, there was no other way out. Also Read - When Samantha Ruth Prabhu OPENED UP about taking a break from acting after having a baby with Naga Chaitanya: 'That child will be everything for me'

Interestingly, today would have marked Chay and Sam's 4th wedding anniversary. The two got married in Goa in two separate ceremonies on October 6 and October 7 in 2017. Their wedding festivities had gone viral all across the internet and ChaySam fans celebrated their union like a festival. It has been heartbreaking for fans to accept that their perfect celeb fairytale has come to such a tragic end. Recently, Samantha's father Joseph Prabhu reacted to his daughter's divorce with Naga Chaitanya and said, 'Mind went blank.' too reacted on the same and said, 'It is deeply unfortunate.' Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Naga Chaitanya split: When the couple nailed the ‘how well do you know me’ challenge and proved they are perfect together