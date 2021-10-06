Is Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna the richest lady who belives in investing money in properties?

South actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular divas in the Telugu film industry. The actress has several interesting projects in her kitty. Rashmika believes in hard work and keeps investing money in properties. The actress bought houses in Hyderabad, Goa, and Coorg. The Mission Majnu actress now owns a house in Mumbai as well. Rashmika fans are all excited to see pictures of her new house and cannot hold their excitement now. Also Read - Pushpa Part 1: Did Nora Fatehi leave makers in a tizzy by asking a WHOPPING amount to do an item number in Allu Arjun's film?

The actress bought the house in Mumbai to work smoothly in the city. Earlier she was living in a hotel and now has become a proud owner of luxury house in Mumbai. A source told the entertainment website, "Rashmika had been doing a lot of back and forth between Mumbai and Hyderabad, to prepare for Mission Majnu and other Bollywood projects. Now she has gotten a place of her own in the city so that her movement becomes swift." The source added, "To give the place a more homely feeling, Rashmika has brought some near and dear things from her Hyderabad home to her new house in Mumbai. She earlier had been staying in hotels, but now with her own house, she feels more attached to the city." Also Read - Allu Arjun pays a surprise visit on the sets of F3; Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Tej and others shoot a fun sequence – view pics

On the work front, Rashmika is working in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages films. She will be seen in Mission Majnu, Pushpa, Goodbye, and Alvida. Pushpa is directed by and stars and Fahaadh Faasil in the main roles. The film will hit the screens on December 17. Rashmika will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and the film is inspired by real events. The story of the mission is the relationship between India and Pakistan that changed forever. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Also Read - Check out the new release dates of RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa, Valimai, Radhe Shyam and 5 more South biggies – view pics