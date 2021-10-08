Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu hunting for a new house in Mumbai? The Family Man 2 actress is all set to make her way in Bollywood

The most popular Tollywood couple and recently announced their separation news and left their fans shattered with this piece of news. The couple had walked down the aisle in 2017 and since then their bond grew stronger over time. The two managed to give major love goals to everyone with their lovey-dovey pictures. Also Read - Bollywood stars who stay away from filmy parties and the shocking reasons behind it

According to the reports in a media portal, The Family Man actress is looking for a permanent residence in Mumbai. The petite actress has asked her close aides in Mumbai to lookout for a good house in a posh area in the city. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan cries inconsolably after meeting dad Shah Rukh Khan in NCB custody; Shamita Shetty's mom wants Salman Khan to take strict action against age-shaming

“While Samantha in one of her fan interactions has denied moving to Mumbai, the actor is actually looking for a house in the city. She has seen a few houses in Juhu, Khar, and Bandra (suburban Mumbai) and is yet to finalize it. This won’t be her permanent home and will continue to juggle between the two cities. She will continue staying in Hyderabad but will also have a new address in Mumbai." reveals the source. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ananya Panday and 15 more star kids and their biggest controversies before Aryan Khan’s drugs case – view pics

The source further added saying, "Samantha has become really popular after the success of The Family Man 2. The actor has been receiving many offers from the Hindi film industry. Samantha who started her career a decade ago is yet to work in a Hindi film. She is already in talks with Amazon Prime Video for another project which is almost finalised. She has been living out of his suitcase, travelling to Mumbai for script discussions with many filmmakers. Since she plans to spend a considerable time in the city, Samantha now wants a permanent residence in Mumbai."

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in The Family Man 2 and will soon be seen in Shakuntalam film. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with and . He will also be seen in Love Story 2021 with .