Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to reunite on screen for THIS special reason

Vijay Deverakonda's Jana Mana Gana is directed by Puri Jagannath. The pre-production work of the film is progressing at a brisk pace and fans cannot wait for this much-awaited movie of the year. The shooting of Jana Gana Mana started on June 4 in Mumbai and reportedly, Pooja Hegde will be playing the female lead opposite Vijay in the film. According to reports, Pooja has increased her remuneration to Rs 5 crore.

Well, according to the recent reports, the makers are planning for a special song in Jana Gana Mana. Yes, you read that right! The makers are planning to cast Rashmika Mandanna in the song. It is said that Rashmika's Pushpa gained a lot of popularity in the Pan India range and the actress grabbed attention with her character. This is the main reason why Rashmika's item song will be a special treat for all her fans.

Talking about Jana Gana Mana, the film is said to be filmed across multiple international locations and will have a pan-India release in five languages. Jana Gana Mana will be released on the big screen in August 2023.

On the work front, Vijay will be seen in Liger alongside Ananya Panday and Mike.