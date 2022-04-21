Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu announce the name of their newborn baby boy with an adorable post

and Gautam Kitchlu recently welcomed their baby boy on April 19. The couple has named their son Neil Kitchlu and shared an adorable post as they announced the name of their little bundle of joy. On Wednesday, Gautam Kitchlu shared a post that read, "We are delighted to announce the birth of Neil Kitchlu on April 19, 2020." The post included the names of Neil's parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Gautam captioned the post as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings @kajalaggarwalofficial." Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya’s team on his second marriage reports, KGF 2 actor Yash desires to make his Bollywood debut with this actress

Take a look at the post - Also Read - Acharya: Ram Charan recalls emotional moment between father Chiranjeevi and him from the sets and it will tear you up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug)

Kajal and Gautam tied the nuptial knot in October 2020 and are currently enjoying the parenthood phase. On April 19, Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal shared the arrival of the newborn baby into this world and told The Indian Express that the couple had welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday morning. Also Read - Bharti Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajal Aggarwal and more mommies who were judged and trolled brutally

Gautam and Kajal had shared the news of their pregnancy on social media. During Kajal's pregnancy phase, she was quite active on social media and kept sharing pictures of her baby bump.

On the work front, Kajal was last seen in Hey Sinamika with and . Well, the new mommy of the tinsel town will be soon seen next in Acharya with and .