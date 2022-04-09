Kerala assault case: Dileep's wife Kavya Madhavan involved in the conspiracy; here's what you need to know

According to the latest reports, Dileep's wife is also allegedly involved in the 2017 sexual assault case. Kavya has now been summoned for interrogation by the cops and will be questioned by the crime branch on April 11. The crime branch retrieved a voice note from the phone of one of the accused that suggest that Kavya had planned the crime. While her husband Dileep got involved in it much later. Well, the leaked voice note has a conversation between Suraj (who is the accused and also the brother-in-law of Dilpee) and Sarath. During the entire conversation, Suraj stated that it was Kavya who is the mastermind in the case as she wanted to put her former friend (the abducted actress) in trouble. The cops even arrested the cyber expert Sai Sankar who allegedly helped Dileep in erasing the information from his phones. Also Read - Malayalam actress Bhavana opens up on the 2017 sexual assault case; says, 'It's not every day that I feel empowered and ready to fight'

In 2017, the actress was abducted and allegedly molested after returning from work. The cops had then accused Dileep and others of conspiring to kill an investigating officer in the case.

Recently, the Malayalam actress came out as a survivor and spoke about the trauma that she went through due to the horrifying incident.

On the personal front, Dileep who as earlier married to actress , had walked down the aisle with Kavya in 2016. The two were blessed with a baby girl in 2018.