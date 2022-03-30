KGF Chapter 2: Director Prashanth Neel REVEALS Yash penned most of his dialogues for the film

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and features Yash in the lead role. During the trailer launch of the film, Prashanth revealed that Yash penned most of his dialogues in the film. On March 27, the trailer of KGF: Chapter 2 was launched grandly. Yash's dialogue "Violence... Violence... Violence, I don't like it, avoid it. But, violence likes me" grabbed everyone's attention. Yash's dialogue that he said at the launch has gone viral on social media and fans cannot wait for the film to release in the theatres. Also Read - Trending South News Today: The Kashmir Files does well despite RRR, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam to be out on OTT soon and more

Director Prashanth revealed that Yash wrote most of his dialogues for his role in the film. Well, it seems as the actor has aced the role in the second sequel and this piece of news will leave fans excited. Also Read - KGF 2 vs Beast: Yash OPENS UP on the big clash with Thalapathy Vijay at the box office

Watch the trailer here -

Apart from Yash, the film also stars Yash, , , and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. , , Achyuth Kumar and Malavika Avinash in maion roles. Also Read - KGF 2 trailer launch: Yash's powerful reaction on KJo's remark, Prithviraj Sukumaran hails Prashanth Neel-SS Rajamouli and more

KGF: Chapter 2 will soon release in theatres on April 14 in multiple languages. The second part of the film will focus on becoming the savior of the masses, while the government sees him as a threat to them.