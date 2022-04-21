KGF Chapter 2: Shehnaaz Gill gives away major spoiler of Yash's film; Srinidhi Shetty reacts

South actress Srinidhi Shetty who was recently seen in KGF: Chapter 2 has finally opened up about Shehnaaz Gill accidentally giving away a major spoiler from the film. Well, recently Srinidhi and Shehnaaz interacted on Twitter after the Bigg Boss 13 fame praised the film. But, somehow Shehnaaz ended up revealing the major spoiler scene in her conversation with Srinidhi. Also Read - Will Yash's KGF 2 storm at the box office affect Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey? Trade Expert Reveals [Exclusive]

Shehnaaz took to her Twitter on Friday after Yash starrer film KGF Chapter 2's release and praised the film. Shehnaaz tweeted saying, "Congratulations, I love you…..All…Loved the violence @TheNameIsYash. peace out…..Great job @SrinidhiShetty7 @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @prashanth_neel. Hats off KGF 2." Actress Srinidhi responded to Shehnaaz's tweet and replied saying, "Thank you." Shehnaaz tweeted saying, "Arre koi baat nhi thank you ki kya jaroorat thi itna toh banta tha aap ke liye .. akhir bhai ke liye goli khai aap ne….. loved your performance."

Within no time, Shehnaaz understood that she gave away way too much pre-climax scenes of the film and apologized for the same. She responded to a fan's tweet, she wrote, "It was a hangover of the movie. Ab kuch nhi bolugi sorry itna socha nhi tha dil ki baat muh pe aagayi…. Control Shehnaaz control."

Srinidhi told Bollywood Hungama that she finds Shehnaaz cute and said, "I absolutely find her very very adorable, and the moment I saw her tweet, I actually did not believe initially so I thought it would have been a fan page, so I clicked again to make sure that it's a verified page. Then I was like, 'wow, she loved the movie,' so I couldn't wait and I had to like thank her. And then the next tweet I see is she is actually telling about the pre-climax, and then I was like, 'okay.'" She further added saying, "But I really really found it quite cute, that's why I told 'it's okay. You liked the movie and that's the biggest deal for us. I think I could connect with how audience would think that 'oh you gave away your life for Rocky' so she put it in a very nice way."

KGF: Chapter 2 features Yash, Srinidhi, , , , and Malavika Avinash in the main roles.