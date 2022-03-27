KGF Chapter 2 trailer launch: Here's why Sanjay Dutt urged Yash to not insult him

A grand event was organized by the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 for its trailer launch event on March 27. hosted the event and Yash, Prashant Neel, , , , and others attended it. Actor Yash lauded Sanjay Dutt’s bravery and praised him. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 trailer launch: Yash pays heartfelt tribute to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar; says, 'Miss you Appu sir'

Well, Sanjay was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 and he immediately started with the treatment. During that time, Sanjay took a break from KGF: Chapter 2 shoot. After his treatment, he was spotted on KGF sets again. At the trailer launch event of the film, Yash praised Sanjay as he said, "Sanju sir, you are a true fighter! I have witnessed this upfront. We all know he has seen life and experienced all sorts of things, yet he is so down-to-earth and humble. He calls me 'Yash Bhai' sometimes and that is his maturity and personality."

He further added saying, "The way he committed himself to this film with everything that he went through with his health. We are all aware, even with the way he dedicated himself towards the action sequences especially. I was very scared for him. I told everybody to be careful, but then he came to me and said "Yash, please don't insult me. I will do and I want to do it. I want to give my best." This is how the fans would love to see him on screen and we all are your fan, Sanju sir."

Yash also praised actress Raveena Tandon and said that she has done a great job in the film. KGF: Chapter 2 will release on April 21.