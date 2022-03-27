The wait is finally over as the sequel of the blockbuster film KGF Chapter 2 will release on April 14. The makers of the film organized a grand event for the trailer launch on March 27 in Bengaluru. is the host for the night and Yash, , , , Shivarajkumar and others graced the event with their presence. Also Read - KGF 2 trailer launch: Sanjay Dutt calls Yash his younger brother; thanks wife Maanayata Dutt for THIS reason – deets inside

Before the start of the trailer launch, Karan paid a heartfelt tribute to late Kannada superstar, Dr. . Yash also spoke about the late superstar and said that he misses Appu sir. He praised the actor and also his vision with Hombale. The founder of Homable Vijay trusted the team and brought KGF. Also Read - KGF 2 trailer: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon starrer makes the wait for chapter 2 well worth it; BLOCKBUSTER written all over

Karan said, “There was one loss to Kannada cinema and Indian cinema and that was the loss of the heartfelt, shocking loss of Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar. He was truly the wings beneath most people’s wings. And the power that helped the journey of Hombale Films take absolute fight.” Also Read - KGF Chapter 2: Ahead of the trailer, here's a look at how much Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and others have charged for the film

Karan further added saying, “Dr Puneeth Rajkumar is someone who has closely been associated with prolific Hombale Films. With three memorable projects and countless memories, the dream run was cut short, unfortunately. But he is still the driving force for everyone who knows him. From a much-loved child actor, a singer to a superstar and then mentored new generation of talent, Puneeth has been a definitive force in Kannada films.” Everyone observed 1-minute silence in the memory of Dr Rajkumar.

The director of KGF: Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel said that he dedicates 8 years of the film's making to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Dr Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden death news left everyone shocked.