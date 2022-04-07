KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Sanjay Dutt film rights acquired at THIS humongous amount

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The action-drama film stars Yash, , , Srinidhi Shetty, and more actors in the main roles. The South Indian language film rights have been bagged by the Zee network and got a whopping price. Producer Dil Raju is making huge profits through RRR. Well, he will now release KGF's second installment in the Nizam region and has acquired the rights of the film for Rs. 50 crores. The film has huge expectations and will have a record release across the Telugu states. The makers of the film are quoting huge prices and the movie has been sold out in all the territories. Moreover, the producer has planned for a record release of KGF: Chapter 2 in Nizam. Also Read - Trending South News Today: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan on RRR sequel, Yash opens up on The Kashmir Files and more

Reportedly, the satellite rights are sold for over 100 crores. Yash was quoted saying, "KGF 2 holds a very special place in my heart. My director Prashant Neel. producer Vijay Kiragandur and I have a vision that has been very different and approachable and we are grateful that the audiences believe in the work we believe in. The love and support from the audiences have been immense and I am glad that the film I hail from the region from region I hail from has managed to bring oneness amongst our audiences pan India. I am elated to associate with Zee nework who have been entertaining Indian audiences since it's inception. I would like to extend my gratitude to Zee network and wish them the best."

The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel and will release in theatres on July 16.