Kurup: Case filed against Dulquer Salmaan's film on the day of release - Read details

Starring , Kurup will release on 12 November. But recently, a resident from Kochi, Kerala has filed a case against the film. According to the reports, the movie threatens the privacy of Sukumara Kurup, who is a criminal on whom the story is based. According to the PIL, the High Court has not issued a stay on the film. But they have informed the center, state government, Interpol, and the producers about the same.

Kurup, which is bankrolled under the banner of DQ's Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments, is made on the budget of Rs 35 crore. The film is directed by Srinath Rajendran and actor Salmaan will essay the lead role of a conman who murdered another man in 1984 to fake his own death and claim the money of insurance of Rs 8,00,000.

The production of the film took six months and the movie was shot in Kerala, Mumbai, Dubai, Mangalore, Mysore, and Ahmedabad for 105 days. The movie was supposed to release during the Eid weekend but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it got delayed.

The story is by Jithin K Jose, with Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind writing the screenplay.