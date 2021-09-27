Naga Chaitanya follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu; after The Family Man 2, now the Love Story star to play a negative character in his debut web series?

and Samantha Akkineni are the most popular and loved South industry couple. However, the couple has been in talks for some time now post reports of trouble in their marital paradise floated on social media. Their divorce rumours have left their #ChaySam fans heartbroken and disheartened. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce has now become a trending topic. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and more: Here are the release dates of the upcoming biggies of these Bollywood superstars

Both Samantha and Naga have not responded to the rumours. The duo is quite busy in their professional life and has interesting projects in their kitty. On one side, Samantha is all set to essay the role of a princess in the mythological film Shaakuntalam, while Naga Chaitanya is all set for his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside and .

Well, it seems as Naga Chaitanya is following in Samantha's footsteps. After Samantha wowed us with her performance as Raji in The Family Man 2, now Naga Chaitanya is also set to play a negative character in his debut web series. The series which will be an action thriller will be helmed by director Vikram K Kumar. The series will also star , in pivotal roles.

According to the reports, Samantha will be receiving a total of Rs 50 crore which includes fixed assets and current assets as alimony post her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. Moreover, it is also stated that the duo visited the family court for counseling. According to the reports, their divorce will be completed in two to three months.