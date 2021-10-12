Love Story actor is back on Twitter adfter a week. Well, the handsome actor had issued a statement about his split from wife and left #ChaySam fans disheartened with this piece of news. Naga Chaitanya took to his social media and extended his support to the upcoming Telugu film Anubhavinchu Raja. The movie released its title track and Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared the YouTube link of the song along with a heartfelt note. “Here’s the fun- filled massive mass title track of #AnubhavinchuRaja Good luck to the entire team !” he tweeted. Also Read - After earning big bucks at the box office, Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Love Story to premiere on an OTT platform on THIS date

Take a look at his tweet -

The movie is directed by Sreenu Gavireddy, Anubhavinchu Raja stars Raj Tarun in the lead role. The film's teaser was previously launched by . As per the teaser, the film is about cockfights. Raj Tarun will be seen essaying the role of Bhimavaram, who is obsessed with cockfight betting. The cast of 'Anubhavinchu Raja' includes actors Krishna Murali Posani, Ajay, Temper Vamsi, Aadukalam Naren, Kashish Khan, Sudharshan, Ariyana Glory, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Chandoo Sai, Bhupal Raj, and Ravi Krishna. The film has music by composer Gopi Sundar.

For the uninitiated, Naga Chaitanya has been away from social media since he parted his ways with his wife Samantha. The actor issued a statement about their separation which read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

The actor recently impressed everyone with his role in Love Story film. He will be soon seen in Thank You, Laal Singh Chaddha and Bangarraju. The actor will be making his Bollywood debut with and .