Telugu star recently returned to Instagram on Saturday after his separation from his wife . The handsome actor Naga Chaitanya has been active on Twitter, but he shared his first Instagram post today. The actor revealed that he is reading Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey’s memoir, Greenlights. In this book which was released last year, Naga Chaitanya said, “A love letter to life… thank you, Matthew McConaughey, for sharing your journey... this read is a green light for me… respect sir!” Naga Chaitanya shared the picture of the book’s cover in his post. Also Read - From Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao to Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 7 celebrities who ended their relationship this year and left everyone SHOCKED

Take a look at his post - Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha NEW RELEASE DATE: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's film to clash with Yash's KGF 2 in 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Within no time, Naga Chaitanya's social media were filled with his fans' comments. One wrote, “More strength and more happiness,” while the other user wrote, “We love you so much.” Also Read - Aamir Khan all set to get married the third time; to tie the knot with his past co-star? Read deets

The actor will turn a year older on November 23 and a lot of his fans wished him a birthday in advance. Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation on October 2 just days before their fourth wedding anniversary. In his post, he wrote: “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

The rumours of their separation started floating when Samantha removed 'Akkineni' from her surname. The two tied the knot in Goa in 2017.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 's film Laal Singh Chaddha which will release on April 14, 2022.