and have remained one of the most favourite couples and fans are not able to come to terms with the rumours around their divorce. To make things worse, there is no statement from anyone from the family of the couple. Every next day there are new speculations about what is happening in ChaySam's personal life. Well, while we may not know the truth till the two stars themselves talk about it, there is a new heart-breaking update that we have come across.

Naga Chaitanya, whose film Love Story with will release soon, may not promote the film. There is buzz that while the actor will be very active on social media and post about the film, he will not come face to face with the media. This is being done to avoid any uncomfortable questions around his and Samantha's relationship. In fact, sources have it that Naga's team will be arranging personal interviews for media on the condition that the questions are ONLY based around the Love Story and nothing else.

It can be recalled that recently, too didn't meet the press during Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. The reason cited was Covid-19, however, rumours were that the superstar wanted to avoid questions on ChaySam. And now, Naga Chaitanya is following the same trick. Interestingly, the trailer of the film dropped on Monday and Samantha retweeted it, tagging the film's female lead, Sai Pallavi, and congratulating the team. However, she didn't mention Naga at all, like she used to previously. This cold reaction her from on an important film starring Naga has added fuel to the already burning fire around their divorce.