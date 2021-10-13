Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni to star in Virat Kohli's biopic? Read deets

's brother is on a promotional spree for his upcoming release Most Eligible Bachelor. During the promotion of his film, the actor shared his opinion about biopics. Akhil revealed that sports biopics should have strong content to elevate the sport. 'Unless the story is good, the sport will not be highlighted', said the actor. Actor Akhil himself is a sports lover and in a recent interview he opened up about working in biopics. He even said that it is not easy to make a sports-oriented film. When asked about which athlete he would like to portray on the big screen or he is inspired with, Akhil said Virat Kohli. Akhil feels Kohli’s journey would be an amazing combination of passion and fire. Also Read - Here’s how Naga Chaitanya is moving on from his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actor told Pinkvilla that Virat has influenced him in a lot of ways. “It’s incredible to see someone so dedicated, and the passion to be number one. So maybe a story on him someday would be great,” he said. He further added saying, “Hopefully someday something will come along where I will be able to dig my teeth into, and prepare myself properly, and convince everyone that I am a sportsman.” Also Read - Not just Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya: These TOP actors and actresses also didn't vote in MAA elections

Akhil is looking forward to ‘83’ which is helmed by Kabir Khan. The film stars and in lead roles. Akhil is quite excited for the film to release on the big screens. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nidhhi Agerwal opens up on age-gap with Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Siddharth decrypts his tweet on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more