Tollywood's superstar junior NTR has finally completed his part in SS Rajamouli's project RRR. Well, the handsome hunk is all set to team up with Kortala Siva for his new film, tentatively titled NTR30. According to the reports, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will play the female lead in NTR30.

There was buzz that Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Alia Bhatt were in consideration, but now it is said that Alia has made the cut. Initially, the makers of Kortala Siva were planning to cast Kiara Advani in the project, as the makers wanted a big-name Bollywood actress opposite Jr. NTR in their next collaboration NTR30. Moreover, Jr. NTR has already worked with Kiara in the past. The makers of NTR30 are planning a pan-India film.

A few months ago on Jr NTR's birthday, the makers of NTR 30 released the first look of the film. In the poster, the actor looked dapper in the white shirt and blue trousers. This new look of Jr NTR left his fans amazed.

NTR 30 is helmed by Kortala Siva and produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Well, to date there is no official announcement that actress Alia will play the female lead role in the prestigious project. The details about the film will soon be announced. The film is scheduled to release in the month of April 2022.