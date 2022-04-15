NTR30: Alia Bhatt REJECTS RRR co-star Jr NTR's request; walks out of Koratala Siva's film?

and are now officially husband and wife. The two tied the knot yesterday in presence of their family and friends. Their wedding took place on 14th April, at Ranbir Kapoor’s Bandra home, Vastu. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, , , , , Shaheen Bhatt, and others graced their wedding. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate fashion goddess: Here are 7 clicks from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding to prove

Reportedly, there were rumours that Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Jr NTR in 's film. But, if reports are to be believed then Alia has rejected the project and has walked out of the film. During the promotional event of RRR, Alia and Jr NTR shared a friendly equation and their fans were eagerly waiting to see them together. Well, the reason behind Alia walking out of the project is still unclear. But she has informed Koratala Siva about the decision.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Rajamouli's RRR and she will be seen next in 's alongside Ranbir.