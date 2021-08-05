OMG! Shakuntalam actress Samantha Akkineni thanks her trainee for giving her the ‘best booty’ – deets inside

South actress Samantha Akkineni on Saturday shared a cute video of herself on Instagram video wherein she was doing weighted squats. The gorgeous actress loves to stay fit and healthy. She thanked her trainer for giving her the best booty. Samantha captioned the video as, “The booty your trainer gave you. @Snehadesu how quickly I can go from hating you to loving you (sic).” Also Read - From Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika Mandanna: THESE South biggies are set to amaze the B-Town audience with their Bollywood debuts

On the work front, Samantha is currently shooting for the upcoming Telugu period drama Shakuntalam. The film is directed by . Samantha joined the shoot and shared a picture from the sets of the film. She captioned the post as, "Work progress #Shaakuntalam. (sic)".

The actress gave a glimpse to the fans of her vanity van. In the picture, her make-up artist can be seen helping the actress to get ready for the film's shooting. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "The caravan life @sadhnasingh1 (sic)." She was last seen in Raj and DK's The Family Man 2.