's Ponniyin Selvan has been making headlines regularly ever since it was announced. The magnum opus is mounted on a mega budget, bigger than any of the films previously made by the maverick director and boasts of a phenomenal star cast. Chiyaan Vikram, , , , , , amongst others are part of this ambitious film. However, while fans eagerly wait to see more of the film and know when will it release, there are a lot of troubles and controversies that the film has been finding itself in. Here’s a look at 5 such recent times when Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan rain into massive trouble. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam upset as after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's picture, now Trisha Krishnan and Karthi's song clip gets leaked from the sets

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ponniyin Selvan look gets leaked

Whenever there is a period drama, there is a lot of curiosity around the characters’ look. And it’s been no different for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan whose look in a royal avatar was leaked from the sets and went viral within no time. Aishwarya was seen in a rich silk saree in the shade of pink. She is playing the roles of Nandini and Mandakini Devi in the film. She was also sporting traditional South Indian jewellery to bring more authenticity to the era that the film will portray. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most awkward moments caught on camera

Irked Mani Ratnam takes extreme measures

The leaked photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan irked Mani Ratnam, forcing him to take extreme steps. He had to beef up security and put in a rule that no personal camera phones and cameras will be allowed on the sets. He also gave instructions to the entire crew that any such leak in the future will invite stringent against. Also Read - Throwback to when Russell Peters called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘the biggest example of bad acting’

PETA upset with Ponniyin Selvan crew

According to recent reports, while shooting the film, a horse was involved in a head-on collision and died on the spot. Within no time, PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) India filed a complaint. An FIR was lodged by Abdullapurmet Police against Madras Talkies, which is the production house of Mani Ratnam, also the owner of the horse. The Abdullapurmet police registered an FIR under Section 11 of the PCA Act, 1960, and Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. According to the reports, the horses were continuously used despite being tired and dehydrated.

Arrest Trisha Krishnan

The most recent trouble for the film’s cast and crew is when some people demanded the arrest of actress Trisha as she walked into a religious place wearing chappals. The actress has hurt the sentiments of the people around the area, near Indore in Madhya Pradesh, where the film is being shot now. They demanded that the actress be arrested. Trisha was shooting in an old temple located near Indore and a few scenes were shot between her and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan simultaneously. A picture of her walking between Shivaling and Nandi with her footwear on, went viral and netizens are upset with her negligence.

Major delay in schedule

Since Ponniyin Selvan is a period drama, huge sets had to be erected for the same for some scenes, while most were shot at historical places around the country. However, due to the lockdown following the Covid-19 pandemic, set the schedule haywire since shootings had come to a standstill and there was delay in gaining permission to shoot at such a grand scale. However, the film is 80 per cent complete and the remaining will also be completed in the next couple of months.