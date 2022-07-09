Ponniyin Selvan actor Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram reacts to actor's heart attack news; says 'Pained to hear...'

Ponniyin Selvan: I actor Vikram was hospitalized in Chennai on Friday. Recently, Vikram's son Dhruv reacted to his hospitalized reports that stated that the actor had suffered a heart attack. He said that his father complained of ‘mild chest discomfort’ and was likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. Dhruv who is also an actor criticized the ‘false rumours’ of his father's heart attack news. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Chiyaan Vikram hospitalised, Vijay Deverakonda bares it all for Liger poster, SS Rajamouli plans Mahabharata and more

On Friday, Dhruv took to Instagram stories and addressed the false reports. In his statement, Dhruv said his father was undergoing treatment and his health should be fine. He also shared how rumours about Vikram's health affected the family. "Dear fans and well-wishers, Appa (father) had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He did not have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect," Dhruv wrote.



Moreover, Dhruv also requested the people to give his family a bit of privacy at this curicual time. “That being said, we request you to give our family the privacy we need at this time. Our Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest."

The actor was supposed to attend the teaser launch event of his upcoming Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: I in Chennai, when he was hospitalized. Ponniyin Selvan is directed by and the movie will be released in theatres on September 30. The film stars , , and Trisha.