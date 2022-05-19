Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talks about being part of Mani Ratnam’s film; reveals how and why she came on board

Bollywood actress who is currently making heads turn at the 75th will be seen next in 's dream project. The actress will be back on the big screen after over four years with the much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan. The gorgeous beauty recently spoke her heart out about her upcoming film, working with director Mani Ratnam and more. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia Vs Deepika Padukone - Fans pick their best dressed diva at the film festival

In a conversation with Film Companion, the blue-eyed beauty spoke about Ponniyin Selvan and called it Mani Ratnam's dream project. The actress said, "When he came and he shared and he said, 'You know this is something I wanted to make right at the beginning". I'm like I'm so privileged and so blessed that he asked me to be a part of his dream. I think just to begin at that in itself is so fulfilling. And then of course the experience has been superlative as always and you work with a talent like him and the talent that he naturally brings together each and every time".

She further called working with Mani Ratnam special. Aishwarya said, "In the beginning, it was an absolute blessing for the student in me who was just right into cinema and getting to work with Mani Ratnam, I couldn't have asked for a better opportunity for someone who was beginning in film. Thereafter, I'm blessed that I've had the opportunity to work with someone like a director and a talent like Mani Ratnam over the years on so many more projects and memorable films and great learning experiences for me as a growing artist. And I keep saying growing because you continue to even now, even tomorrow with every experience. So, I am blessed that I've got the chance to work with Mani so many times."

Apart from Aishwarya, Ponniyin Selvan will also star Vikram, , , Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, , and Ashwin Kakumanu in main roles. The film Ponniyin Selvan will be released on September 30.

On the work front, Aishwarya jetted off to Cannes with her husband , and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.