Ponniyin Selvan FIRST poster OUT: Chiyaan Vikram looks majestic as Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's dream project

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan recently released the first-look poster of Chiyaan Vikram and wrote, "Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1 @madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam (sic)."