Director 's dream project Ponniyin Selvan is all set to release in theatres on September 30 in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Well, the first-look poster of Ponniyin Selvan has just been released that features Chiyaan Vikram. According to the earlier reports, Vikram essays the role of Aditya Karikalan in the film.

Talking about the poster, Vikram looks majestic as the Prince of Chola dynasty and we cannot take our eyes off him. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan recently released the first-look poster of Chiyaan Vikram and wrote, "Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1 @madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam (sic)." In the poster, Vikram as Aditya Karikala is seen sitting on a horse with long hair and a tilak on his forehead.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on a Tamil literary novel of the same name. Currently, the film is in the post-production phase and fans are eagerly waiting for the much-awaited movie to release on the big screens. The storyline of the film is about Ponniyin Selvan (son of River Kaveri) also known as Rajaraja Chola - the greatest emperor in Indian history.

The film stars as Nandini, as Arulmozhi Varman, as Vandhiyathevan, and Trisha as Kundavai. Ponniyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions.