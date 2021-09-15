Ponniyin Selvan: Is this WHO leaked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s picture and Trisha Krishnan’s song from Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus? Exclusive

most ambitious project till date, Ponniyin Selvan is being shot at a fast pace. The film had been 70 per cent shot before the pandemic made it impossible to shoot. However, the crew has resumed shooting again and after a major schedule in Madhya Pradesh, they have now moved to Pollachi, Coimbatore to shoot the remaining portions of the period film. However, the film has found its way into entertainment headlines recently when ’s look from the film, from a crucial scene, got leaked online. This was soon followed by a clip from and ’s song getting leaked. This made the filmmaker furious since both these leaks were related to some important aspects of the film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya's reply to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's tweet leaves fans heartbroken; Mani Ratnam makes sudden change in Ponniyin Selvan shoot

However, the maverick filmmaker put stringent rules and checks in place on the sets to avert any such obnoxious incident in the future. And now, we hear that the team has finally come to know how the leaks happened. A source privy to details tells us that one of member from the elaborate costume design team had taken a few pictures and videos on their personal phone. The said person also shared the same with some very close friends outside the team of Ponniyin Selvan, from where these further made way to the internet and went viral on various film pages and fan clubs.

The same came to light when the member confessed to the goof up to the filmmaker and apologized. The source further revealed that thankfully, the person didn't lose their job but has been giving strict warning and also asked to share list of people with whom the content from the sets has been shared so that they can be contacted and asked to delete the same as well.

After the leaks, the filmmaker barred any cast and crew from getting their personal camera phones or cameras on the sets. Well, now that is some really good handling of such a crucial issue we would say. And here’s hoping the film doesn’t face any such blow going forward.