’s Tamil most awaited historical and action drama Ponniyin Selvan film lands in trouble. Yes, you read that right. Director Mani Ratnam and his team are currently shooting for Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad. The film is a period war story and the makers of the film have used a lot of horses during the shooting to give it a realistic look. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Charmme Kaur proposed marriage to Trisha Krishnan on her birthday and their Twitter conversation grabbed fans' attention

According to the latest report, while shooting a horse was involved in a head-on collision and died on the spot. Within no time, PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) India filed a complaint post an FIR was lodged by Abdullapurmet Police against Madras Talkies which is the production house of Mani Ratnam and the owner of the horse. The Abdullapurmet police registered an FIR under Section 11 of the PCA Act, 1960, and Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas to make his Hollywood debut with a horror movie, Acharya to clash with Pushpa and more

In a statement, PETA India Chief Advocacy Officer Khushboo Gupta said, "In the age of computer-generated imagery (CGI), production companies have no excuse for forcing exhausted horses to play at war until one of them drops dead." The cops said that a veterinarian conducted a post mortem and a report is still awaited. The carcass was buried on the same ground. According to the reports, the horses were continuously used despite being tired and dehydrated. Also Read - From Sonam Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: 5 actresses whose pregnancy rumours left everyone shocked

Moreover, the Animal Welfare Board has called Mani Ratnam for an inquiry. The film stars , Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, , , and in pivotal roles.