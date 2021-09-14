Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam makes sudden change in shoot schedule of the Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan starrer

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most highly anticipated epic dramas that viewers are eagerly waiting for. The veteran filmmaker and his team recently wrapped up the Madhya Pradesh schedule of the film. If reports are to be believed, the final schedule of shooting is all set to start rolling. Also Read - 10 films where Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice and later replaced by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and others

Well, Mani Ratnam and his entire team will soon head to Ooty for their final schedule of their film. The makers of the magnum opus are planning to shoot the rest portions of Ponniyin Selvan in locations of Ooty. Well, the director Mani Ratnam is planning to wrap up the shooting of Ponniyin Selvan with the Ooty schedule. Reportedly, the post-production activities of the film will be started immediately post the shooting is finished.

Actors Vikram and have already finished the shooting for their parts in Madhya Pradesh while actor will resume shooting in Ooty. Ponniyin Selvan will feature , , , Jayaram, Shobita Dhulipala, in prominent roles. The film is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.